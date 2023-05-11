T Is For Townsquare With Krissy’s New Morning Role

Townsquare Media Portland, ME has announced the new morning host for their heritage CHR, WJBQ. After Tuesday’s announcement that longtime morning duo Jeff Parsons and Lori Voornas were switching signals from WJBQ to AC WHOM, Krissy T has officially been tapped to be the successor.

Krissy is moving across the street for this opportunity, coming from Saga Portland’s Hot AC WMGX.

Market President Sarah Dobbins sai, “When you move one of the most successful morning shows in a generation, you better have an exciting replacement. One of Maine’s top media personalities, Krissy is joining the Townsquare Media family and will host ‘Krissy in the Morning’ on Q97.9. As one of Maine media’s top social media influencers, Krissy will bring her energy and personality to Maine’s legendary Q97.9.”

Krissy says, “The opportunity to come back home and take over a 20+ year legacy morning show as my own, and on such a heritage station, is not only an honor but also so exciting. I can’t wait to unapologetically overshare my life again with Maine!”