Xperi Q1 Slightly Short With Big Audio Plans Ahead

Staying at the forefront of radio tech, Xperi Corp revenue for Q1 slid slightly behind analyst projections by $2.5 million to start 2023. Xperi posted the quarter’s earnings of $126.84 million on Wednesday. They also reported a net loss of $32.94 million before adjustments.

CEO Jon Kirchner took the opportunity to talk about the company’s achievements in audio and the connected car, while touching on what’s ahead. Xperi was awarded a new partnership for its DTS AutoStage in-cabin infotainment platform with a major Japanese car manufacturer. This global program is expected to incorporate AutoStage into vehicles in North America starting later this year, followed by Europe and Asia in 2024.

Xperi now has more than 10 automotive OEM programs that include over 100 specific car models for integration into tens of millions of vehicles globally over the next five years. Additionally, Xperi’s HD Radio was launched in 12 additional models for the U.S. market and 6 additional models for Mexico, increasing its penetration in these markets. Xperi also renewed its HD Radio license agreement with Harman, expecting to continue incorporating HD Radio into millions of cars over the next six years.

Kirchner said, “Our expertise in both audio and video content delivery puts us in a strong position to grow our footprint, whether in the living room, in the car, or on the go.”