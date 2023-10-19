Wes McCain Shoots For The Star, Ends Up In The Zoo

Star 107.3 (WMTA-AM) in Central City, KY, is welcoming Wes McCain to The Star Morning Zoo starting Monday, October 23. McCain is no stranger to radio in the region, having previously worked at stations such as iHeartMedia Nashville’s 107.5 The River (WRVW) and Cumulus Lexington’s WVLK-AM.

He has also been involved in programming and promotional roles at iHeart Lexington’s WLKT, WDKF in Dayton, and has been a regular guest on WLW-AM in Cincinnati.

Star 107.3 Co-Owner Michael Davis stated, “Wes McCain has been a long-time friend and colleague, and his involvement with the Star Morning Zoo is a fantastic opportunity to bring his talent to Muhlenberg County. We believe Wes will be an asset to both Star 107.3 and our local community.”

Similarly, Co-Owner Casey Davis commented, “I’m excited to welcome Wes to the Star family! I know our listeners and partners are going to welcome him with open arms! His industry experience, knowledge, and passion for broadcasting will be a huge asset to our station and the communities we serve.”