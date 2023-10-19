The Ticket Keeps Stars In Their Eyes In Dallas

Cumulus Media has ensured its multi-year broadcasting agreement with the NHL’s Dallas Stars will continue into its twentieth year. The deal extends the partnership with Sportsradio 96.7/1310 The Ticket (KTCK-AM), which began in 2009, through to 2029.

Cumulus Media Regional Vice President Dan Bennett said, “The Ticket’s partnership with the Dallas Stars goes back to 2009 and we are extremely excited that this partnership will extend to 2029, making it a 20-year run with one of the NHL’s premier franchises.”

KTCK PD Jeff Catlin commented, “We are thrilled to have many more seasons of Stars hockey on The Ticket. The Stars’ exciting and winning brand of Texas hockey is a perfect fit with America’s favorite radio station.”

Dallas Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts added, “Entering the final year of our current five-year agreement, it was imperative for us to continue our partnership with The Ticket. For the past 14 years, The Ticket has provided listeners in the Metroplex with a unique platform to follow their favorite hockey team with exclusive interviews with Dallas Stars coaches, players and personalities in addition to wall-to-wall coverage on game days. We’re thrilled to continue this longstanding partnership with our flagship station.”