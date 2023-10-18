USC Baseball Caller and Radio Host Tommy Moody Dead At 72

Former South Carolina baseball player turned radio personality, Tommy Moody, has passed away. He had been serving as the color analyst for Gamecock baseball broadcasts since 2000. Moody also hosted The Tommy Moody Show on Cumulus Columbia’s 107.5 The Game (WNKT), the Gamecocks’ flagship station.

His death was reported by fellow radio host Jay Phillips on X, in a post saying, “I am devastated to learn of the passing of my dear friend Tommy Moody. He was an amazing father, grandfather, friend and colleague. His love of Carolina was immense, but his love for his family was so much greater. We love you Tommy. Thank you for gracing our lives.”

Moody played baseball for USC in the 1970s. He also held positions of leadership, serving as president of the University of South Carolina Association of Lettermen and chairman of the USC Hall of Fame since 1998. Several current and former USC coaches expressed their condolences on social media. Among them were USC football coach Shane Beamer, assistant baseball coach Monte Lee, and former football coach Will Muschamp.