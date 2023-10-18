Coach K Returns To SiriusXM For His 19th Year

Hall of Fame basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski starts the 19th season of his SiriusXM show, Basketball and Beyond with Coach K, on October 19. The premiere episode will feature Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo and NBC broadcaster Maria Taylor as guests.

The show, co-hosted by Chris Spatola, airs every Thursday on the SiriusXM College Sports Radio and SiriusXM ACC Radio channels. In 2022, Krzyzewski signed a multi-year extension with the satellite radio company.

Basketball and Beyond showcases one-on-one interviews with notable and newsmaking individuals from a variety of fields, including sports, government, and business. It also covers the latest college basketball news and delves into broader sports-related topics.

Over Coach K’s 46-year coaching career, he led West Point and Duke University to an NCAA record of 1,202 victories. He also led Duke to five NCAA national championships. Beyond basketball, Krzyzewski is known for his dedication to public service, serving on boards for organizations like the Duke Children’s Hospital and the Jimmy V Foundation for Cancer Research.