Coach Krzyzewski Extends Deal with SiriusXM

Hall of Fame basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski has signed an extension with SiriusXM satellite radio that will see his weekly sports radio show Basketball and Beyond with Coach K distributed on the service for another few years.

“This will be the first fall in nearly 50 years that I’m not on the sidelines, and I’m so pleased to extend my long relationship with SiriusXM and continue hosting Basketball and Beyond,” Krzyzewski said in a statement on Wednesday. “Having the creative freedom to do a really unique show has been incredibly important and rewarding to me. I can be a part of the national conversation on basketball, while also exploring interesting topics with a variety of guests who make an impact far beyond the basketball court.”

Krzyzewski ended his career as a college basketball coach last year after leading the Duke Blue Devils to a 13th appearance at the NCAA’s Final Four tournament. He worked as a head coach for nearly five decades, starting first with Army West Point from 1975 to 1980, then at Duke from 1980 until the end of his term.

Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer, said Krzyzewski show was an engaging, one-of-a-kind program on their satellite and streaming radio service.

“Not only does Mike’s passion for the game come through in his own commentary, but the preparation and genuine curiosity that he brings to the interviews he does with his guests produce some extraordinary and enlightening conversations,” Greenstein said in a statement. “It is an honor to have him as a SiriusXM host and we couldn’t be more pleased to be extending our relationship with him and delivering his show to our listeners in the years ahead.”

The debut episode of the show’s 18th season will air on SiriusXM’s ESPN Radio, Channel 84, as well as SiriusXM AAC Radio, Channel 371.