New South Radio GM Bob Lawrence Steps Down

Bob Lawrence is stepping down from his role as general manager of New South Radio’s cluster of stations, the company announced in a press release on Wednesday.

Lawrence joined New South Radio in Jackson, MS from Saga Communications two years ago. At New South Radio, he oversaw the operation of a half-dozen stations, including WIIN (780 AM, 102.1 FM), WJKK (98.7 FM), WUSJ (96.3 FM), WHJT (93.5 FM) and WYOY (101.7 FM).

“Bob has done a great job creating a solid, new structure, while also adding additional outstanding team players in programming, sales, and support,” Clay Holladay, the owner of New South Radio, said in a statement. “He has truly set us up for continued success and we are excited about our relationship and his role with our Meridian cluster, while he explores other options, as well.”

Mike McVay, the president of McVay Media, highlighted Lawrence’s wealth of experience as a broadcaster, which includes founding and operating Pinnacle Media Worldwide for 15 years.

“He is a rare broadcaster in that he has experiences as an entrepreneur, Market Manager, in corporate and station Operations, Programming, & Research,” McVay said.

Lawrence said he was grateful for the time he spent at New South Radio. He did not offer a reason for his departure from the company.

“The Holladay family operates such wonderful groups throughout in the Southeast and Jackson is a terrific market. I love every, single person on this team and I’m confident they are 100% primed to continue the terrific growth we’ve experienced over the last 2-1/2 years,” Lawrence said in a statement.

Lawrence can be reached by e-mail at [email protected] or by phone at 601-746-7136.