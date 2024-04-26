Blast From The Past: EJ Greig, WCLS

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past comes from EJ Greig. The picture is his first radio job at WCLS in Battle Creek, Michigan. Greig told Radio Ink, “I had to get a worker’s permit because I was only 14 years old.”

Grieg went on to become Program Director and PM Drive host for Cumulus Media Pensacola’s WBLX.

We love sharing your broadcast memories at the end of every week – we even share the best in our print edition every month – and we want to see more! Carts, Reel-to-Reel Machines, and Turntables in your pictures are highly encouraged.

Send your Blast From The Past story and photo to our Online Editor Cameron Coats for your chance to be featured in Radio Ink.