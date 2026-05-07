iHeartMedia Maps New Partnership To Give Audio More Car Time

In time for summer road trips, MapQuest and iHeartRadio have partnered for an audio integration on MapQuest.com, allowing users to listen to live iHeartRadio stations alongside their turn-by-turn directions. Mobile app integration is slated for a future update.

The announced integration appears as a “Live Radio” button in the top-right corner of the map for desktop users, or simply a music note in the top-left corner for mobile users accessing the navigation platform’s website.

MapQuest General Manager Doug Berger said, “The open road and great audio have always gone together, which is why this partnership made so much sense. iHeartRadio brings the country’s most popular stations directly into the MapQuest experience, giving our users live entertainment alongside the navigation they already trust. It’s a simple, meaningful upgrade and an exciting first for MapQuest.”

iHeartMedia President of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships Michael Biondo said, “This partnership puts iHeart’s live radio in front of MapQuest’s millions of monthly users, giving consumers more of the content they seek. It’s a simple, intuitive way to extend our reach and enhance how people experience audio on the go.”