Magellan AI’s Audio Measurement Architect Gets a New Title

Jim Ballas has spent three years building up audio’s seat at the attribution table, expanding the tools advertisers use to prove radio’s value across a crowded media mix. Now Magellan AI is promoting him to President of Measurement at the audio analytics platform.

Ballas joined Magellan AI in 2022 as GM of Measurement, leading the development and scaling of the company’s attribution tools. Under his leadership, the company launched Broadcast Radio Attribution in March, enabling brands to evaluate radio campaigns alongside podcasts, streaming audio, and connected TV within a single cross-channel platform. He has also expanded tools, including Reach Lift and incremental lift analysis.

In the new role, Ballas will oversee strategy, product development, and growth for the measurement division as advertisers push for clearer attribution across channels.

Magellan AI CEO and Co-Founder Cameron Hendrix said, “From expanding attribution into broadcast radio to scaling tools that help advertisers make smarter decisions across their media mix, Jim’s vision and leadership have been central to our growth. Promoting him to President, Measurement reflects the importance of this business and our confidence in Jim to lead it.”

Ballas commented, “Audio has never had better tools to prove its value across the full media mix. I’m proud of what our team has built, and I’m excited to keep advancing attribution across and beyond audio to help our clients stay ahead.”