AM/FM Still Rules In-Car Listening, Despite CarPlay’s Rise

It’s well known that automobiles are OTA radio’s top spot for listening. Now as vehicles increasingly integrate smartphone-based infotainment systems like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, what effect does it have on linear audio? We have new information from Edison Research’s Share of Ear.

The study, which examines the listening habits of Americans aged 13 and up, found that for those who have not adopted Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, traditional AM/FM radio still dominates the in-car listening experience, making up 67% of their daily in-car audio time. This group allocates 9% of their listening to streaming services, 12% to SiriusXM, 4% to podcasts, and the remaining 8% to other audio sources like CDs.

In contrast, those who have integrated Apple CarPlay or Android Auto into their vehicles display different listening habits. They devote 18% of their in-car audio time to streaming, doubling the percentage spent by those without such systems.

Podcasts also see an increase, accounting for 7% of in-car listening time as opposed to 4% for those without the systems. Traditional AM/FM radio does still hold a substantial share, albeit reduced to 46%, a drop of 21 percentage points compared to those without CarPlay or Auto. Perhaps even more interesting is the significant uptick in SiriusXM listenership by CarPlay users, perhaps tied to a user’s desire to get away from ads.

The data indicates that while new technology offers a variety of listening options, AM/FM radio maintains a significant role in the in-car audio landscape. For many drivers, the relationship between radio and car travel remains strong despite the influx of new audio alternatives.