CRB Opens Rusty Walker Scholarship Applications For CRS 2024

CRS 2024 Logo

Country Radio Broadcasters has started accepting Rusty Walker Scholarship applications for CRS 2024, aimed at recognizing emerging talent in country radio. The scholarship honors the late Rusty Walker, a Country Radio Hall of Fame inductee and former CRB board member, known for his contributions as a programmer, consultant, and mentor within the industry.

Three recipients will be awarded an all-expenses-paid opportunity to attend next year’s Country Radio Seminar, taking place from February 28 to March 1 in Nashville. The selected scholars will also be acknowledged during the event. Eligibility is limited to full-time employees of radio stations who will be first-time attendees of CRS.

Interested candidates must complete an online application on the official CRS website and submit a 500-word essay explaining their qualifications for the scholarship. The application deadline is November 3.

