Roker, Stephen A, and McVay Among 2024 LABF Giants

The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation has revealed the 2024 Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts. These key figures of the media industry across radio and television will be honored on November 12 at Gotham Hall in New York City.

The 2024 honorees include such as TODAY show’s weather and feature anchor Al Roker, actress Christine Baranski, McVay Media President Mike McVay, California Oregon Broadcasting, Inc. President and owner Patsy Smullin, Skyview Networks President and CEO Steve Jones, ESPN star Stephen A. Smith, and CBS News and Stations & CBS Media Ventures President and CEO Wendy McMahon.

Bill Whitaker, a 60 Minutes correspondent and 2018 Giant honoree, will return as the ceremony’s emcee.

The Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts ceremony, presented by the LABF, supports the preservation and expansion of the Library of American Broadcasting’s collection at the University of Maryland. The library, one of the largest of its kind, plays a crucial role in preserving and providing access to broadcast archives that showcase the industry’s profound impact on global culture and history.

Additionally, proceeds from the 2024 Giants of Broadcasting luncheon will assist the Broadcast Education Association in funding research, creative grants, and academic publications related to broadcast media.

LABF Co-Chairs Heidi Raphael and Jack Goodman said, “This event celebrates the innovators and trailblazers in the media industry. We are absolutely thrilled to pay tribute to and honor these outstanding individuals for their many contributions in broadcasting and American Culture.”

Last year’s inductees were Caroline Beasley, Wolf Blitzer, Juju Chang, David E. Kennedy, Eric Shanks, Valari Dobson Staab, Tony Danza, and Nina Totenberg.