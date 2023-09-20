Beasley, Totenberg Among LABF’s 2023 Giants of Broadcasting

The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation is set to host its annual Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts luncheon and awards ceremony on November 14. Taking place at Gotham Hall in New York City, the event recognizes the lifetime achievements of key figures in the broadcasting industry.

Produced in partnership with the International Radio & Television Society Foundation, the event aims to celebrate creators, innovators, and leaders who have made significant contributions to radio and television broadcasting. Since its inception in 2003, LABF has honored more than 200 industry leaders.

The list of 2023 honorees includes:

Caroline Beasley, CEO of Beasley Media Group

Wolf Blitzer, Anchor of CNN’s The Situation Room

Juju Chang, Co-Anchor of ABC News’ Nightline

David E. Kennedy, Co-Founder & Managing Director of Aspire Ventures LLC

Eric Shanks, CEO & Executive Producer of FOX Sports

Valari Dobson Staab, Chairman of NBCUniversal Local

Nina Totenberg, Legal Affairs Correspondent for NPR

Additional honorees are expected to be announced shortly. The ceremony’s net proceeds will go towards preserving and expanding the Library of American Broadcasting collection, curated at the University of Maryland. A portion of the event’s proceeds will also benefit IRTS’s student training and diversity initiatives.

LABF Co-Chairs Heidi Raphael and Jack Goodman expressed their enthusiasm for the upcoming event, stating, “We are absolutely thrilled to pay tribute to and recognize these outstanding individuals for their many trailblazing contributions on behalf of the media industry and American culture.”