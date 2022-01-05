I Was Fired. No…You Weren’t

Typically radio companies do not comment on personnel issues. However, Waterloo Media in Austin, wasn’t going to allow former Afternoon Driver Dale Dudley get away with what they believed was fake news.
Dudley went on social media with a long post about how, just short of his 35th anniversary, he was fired from KLBJ-FM in Austin.
Waterloo Media sent this statement to KVUE-TV in response to that post: “Dale Dudley was on KLBJ-FM for just over 34 years and we greatly appreciate his years of entertaining generations of Austin audiences. Dale fearlessly talked about his personal life journeys with wit and passion. Dale was not fired – it’s just time for the station to try something a little different and Dale’s contract was not renewed. We hope listeners will tune into 93.7 in the coming weeks to see what develops.”
Here’s Dudley’s full Facebook post stating that he had a feeling he was about to be fired.
Being fired is being let go immediately with cause. Having your contract run out and not being offered a new one is not being fired. It may hurt your feelings, but in this case his last day was the last day of his contract. He obviously saw it coming if there were no negotiations in the final months. So it’s not the same as being fired.
From my perspective as talent for many years and under performance contracts throughout, if the contract isn’t renewed, you’re fired. Period. As “Norbert” said, it’s semantics and amounts to the same thing as termination.
Waterloo Media’s statement to KVUE-TV is corporate spin to avoid audience retaliation.
If Waterloo Media wanted to do it the right way, six months before Dudley’s contract was ending they should spoken with him about retiring. The process could have built up to a celebration of Dave Dudley’s last day, all done with good vibes instead of the mess they’re in.
Non renewal is a termination, but he wasn’t fired.
A non-renewal is not a termination IF all compensation due was paid to the talent. You have a contract with terms, and if all terms were met then the contract was fully executed. Typically, there’s nothing in a contract that “promises” more employment. In reality, the talent should have taken advantage of an exclusive negotiation period (if he was smart enough to include one), and would obviously realize that another contract was unlikely if they (employer) did not come to the table.
More corp lies…. that’s all corp suits know how to do.
Not renewing a contract is, in fact, a nice way of telling someone that they don’t want you working for them anymore. Sounds like “fired” to me…
Semantics. Yes, he was.
Sorry Waterloo. A non-renewal IS a termination.