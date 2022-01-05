I Was Fired. No…You Weren’t

Typically radio companies do not comment on personnel issues. However, Waterloo Media in Austin, wasn’t going to allow former Afternoon Driver Dale Dudley get away with what they believed was fake news.

Dudley went on social media with a long post about how, just short of his 35th anniversary, he was fired from KLBJ-FM in Austin.

Waterloo Media sent this statement to KVUE-TV in response to that post: “Dale Dudley was on KLBJ-FM for just over 34 years and we greatly appreciate his years of entertaining generations of Austin audiences. Dale fearlessly talked about his personal life journeys with wit and passion. Dale was not fired – it’s just time for the station to try something a little different and Dale’s contract was not renewed. We hope listeners will tune into 93.7 in the coming weeks to see what develops.”

Here’s Dudley’s full Facebook post stating that he had a feeling he was about to be fired.