Audacy’s B93.7 Comes In Clutch For Domestic Violence Survivors

Audacy Greenville’s B93.7 (WFBC) wrapped up its “In The Clutch” campaign, gathering more than 200 secondhand purses filled with personal hygiene products for survivors of domestic violence.

Led by midday host Torry Seward and in collaboration with MARYS House, a local nonprofit organization, the initiative saw significant community involvement including support from local law enforcement. The drive resulted in two van loads of essential supplies being delivered to MARYS House.

Seward expressed, “The Upstate’s kindness and generosity has truly blown me away. To the Mauldin, Greenville, and Laurens Police Departments, Ingles Markets and my team here at B93.7, I appreciate your eagerness to get involved and offer space for donations. The biggest blessing has been watching the community come together to fill MARYS House with supplies and give these women, who have already been through so much, one less thing to worry about.”

MARYS House Executive Director Kristina Smith said, “As part of our ongoing commitment to supporting survivors of domestic violence, MARYS House extends its sincere gratitude for all the helpful donations. Every contribution, whether big or small, has made a profound difference in the lives of those we serve. Your support has allowed us to offer a safe haven for survivors to regain their strength and rebuild their lives, free from fear and abuse.”