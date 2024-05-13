Jay Michaels Heads To Jackson To Program For New South Radio

Jackson, Mississippi’s New South Radio has announced the appointment of Jay Michaels as the new Brand Manager for Y101 (WYOY) and Mix 98.7 (WJKK). Michaels makes the move from Austin where he has programmed for Recharge Media since February.

Michaels was Brand Manager for 96.3 Jack FM (KJFK-AM/FM). Before this role, Michaels served as the Program Director for several Waterloo Media stations in Austin, including KGSR, ACL Radio, and KBBQ. His extensive background also includes significant stints at CBS Radio Dallas, iHeartMedia, Cumulus, and Emmis Communications across Dallas, Houston, and Austin.

Michaels starts his new role on May 17th.

Michaels said, “I’m beyond excited to join the New South Radio team and work with these successful and talented industry professionals. After getting to know owner Clay Holladay, General Manager Kelly Crocker, and Operations Manager Jan Michaels, they made this big decision very easy for me. This company is locally owned and programmed and has all the tools, talent, camaraderie, and iconic heritage that I have been looking for. I am so ready to work with my long-lost sister, Jan Michaels, whose experience will be invaluable in our continued dominance in the market! This is a wonderful opportunity for my future and my amazing son Clarkie, who will be part of my continued life… truly grateful.”

New South Radio General Manager Kelly Crocker said, “We are thrilled to have Jay Michaels join our team. He brings passion, knowledge, and years of experience in these two formats and will help take us to the next level. Jay is a perfect fit with the teamwork, mindset, and culture we are creating in our building. We are so excited for him to get here.”