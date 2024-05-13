BofA Taps Into Radio As The Home Depot Preps For Memorial Day

The latest data from Media Monitors for the week of May 6 to May 12 shows a Summer shift, as brands capitalize on radio’s reach and return on investment. This past week, that meant strong performances from Bank of America and The Home Depot.

Of course, Progressive Insurance remains in a league of its own, again topping the chart of the top national advertiser in radio with 61,451 ad airings. This consistent advertising effort underscores Progressive’s strategic push to dominate mindshare in the insurance sector.

Climbing to the second spot is The Home Depot, with 47,898 spots, as the home improvement giant’s seasonal marketing efforts ramp up for the upcoming holiday weekend. It’s worth noting that the company’s biggest competitor, Lowe’s, fell out of the top ten this week.

Upside dropped one spot to number three, airing 40,190 ads, while Babbel jumped one to number four, playing 38,038 spots. Finally, ZipRecruiter rounds out the top five with 35,670 advertisements.

Outside of the top five, Bank of America had a notable leap into the number nine spot, going neck and neck with another company in the financial sector, Discover.