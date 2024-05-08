SiriusXM PGA Championship Coverage To Go Live from Louisville

SiriusXM has unveiled its live coverage plans for the 2024 PGA Championship from Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville running May 16-19. In partnership with Westwood One, SiriusXM will broadcast live play-by-play coverage daily throughout the tournament.

Early-round action will be covered through morning and early afternoon updates on SiriusXM’s PGA Tour Radio, with main coverage starting at 2p ET.

Listeners can access the coverage on SiriusXM and via the SiriusXM app. The broadcast team includes commentators Brian Katrek, Taylor Zarzour, and Johnson Wagner, with on-course reporting by Maureen Madill, Dennis Paulson, and others.

Pre- and post-round interviews with participating players will be conducted by Jason Sobel.

The week will also feature comprehensive programming including shows hosted by golf legends Rocco Mediate and Annika Sorenstam, as well as a PGA Championship Pregame Show. Post-round analysis will be provided by Gary Williams, wrapping up each day’s events and developments.

SiriusXM President and Chief Content Officer Scott Greenstein commented, “The PGA Championship annually features a tremendous field and Valhalla Golf Club has produced thrilling and memorable golf each time it has hosted this great event. We’re looking forward to covering all the action on SiriusXM and bringing our listeners closer to that excitement this week in Louisville.”

“Between our live hole-by-hole coverage and all of the exclusive programming we’ll present before and after the tournament, fans will be able to immerse themselves in everything happening at the course from the start of the week through the time this year’s PGA Champion raises the Wanamaker Trophy.”