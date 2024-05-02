Alphabet Announces Final Day For Google Podcasts

It’s been seven months since Google decided it would sunset Google Podcasts, but we now know when the end exactly is. Google will silence the app globally on June 23. After July 29, users will be unable to migrate or export their subscriptions.

This pushes back the deadline originally set in December, which originally aimed to shutter playback in March. The migration timeline remains the same. The closing positions YouTube Music as the brand’s primary podcast platform.

The migration process is facilitated through a banner in the app and detailed instructions on Google’s support site. For users who prefer not to switch to YouTube Music, Google will provide an option to export subscriptions to an OPML file, which can be uploaded to other third-party podcast apps.

While some decried the move to YouTube Music as Google’s podcast downfall, data points to the opposite. Podcasts are enjoying a boom on YouTube. The platform has become the most listened to podcast destination, especially with younger and newer listeners.

Cumulus Media and Signal Hill Insights research shows approximately 19% of all weekly podcast listeners and 26% of those aged 18-34 use YouTube to find new podcast content.

The study also highlights the significant interaction between podcast listeners and social media, with half of the weekly listeners following their favorite podcast hosts on various platforms. Instagram is the most popular, with 57% engagement, followed by YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter/X. TikTok’s usage among podcast fans has also grown to 29%.

Additionally, the report notes a high level of engagement with podcasts, with two-thirds of listeners tuning into new episodes within 24 hours of their release. This demonstrates a strong demand for timely content.

Comparative studies by Coleman Insights and Amplifi Media further establish YouTube’s dominance in the podcast space over competitors like Spotify and Apple Podcasts, with listeners favoring YouTube for its enjoyability, ease of use, and superior podcast recommendations.