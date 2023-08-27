YouTube’s Podcasting Popularity Surpassing Spotify and Apple

YouTube has emerged as the preferred choice among users who consume podcasts through both YouTube and rival platforms Spotify and Apple Podcasts in a recent study comparing podcast platforms. The study, “The New Rules of Podcasting on YouTube,” was conducted by media research firm Coleman Insights and podcast consultancy Amplifi Media, surveying 1,000 U.S. podcast consumers aged between 15 and 64.

The study found that YouTube outperformed Spotify in terms of enjoyability (70% to 30%), ease of use (67% to 33%), and better podcast recommendations (62% to 38%). When pitted against Apple Podcasts, YouTube’s lead was even more pronounced, winning 76% to 24% for ease of use, 71% to 29% for enjoyability, and 68% to 32% for better podcast recommendations.

The research sponsors, Coleman Insights and Amplifi Media, will present a webinar of the findings on Thursday, September 7th.

Amplifi Media’s Founder and CEO Steve Goldstein said, “YouTube is not for every podcaster, and four out of 10 consumers still prefer to listen to their favorite podcast in an audio-only format. But these findings show a robust and engaged YouTube audience that represents a significant podcast audience development opportunity.”