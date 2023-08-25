Want To Save AM Radio? It’s An Investment, But Its Already Here

(By Bruce Mittman) Over the past couple of months, the AM band’s home in the automobile has been debated. Should the manufacturer be required to perpetuate its continued existence? Most consumers and radio operators, myself included, believe that it is indeed worth saving.

The AM band doesn’t just provide important religious, sports, news, talk, and racially diverse programming, it also is a linchpin to our national defense and an essential part of the community safety framework. This is why the hand of government has recently weighed in with a recommendation to mandate AM in all autos.

However, I would like to personally weigh into the conversation with an alternative approach to the debate. I believe strongly that for AM to remain viable in the future and for manufacturers to be willing to include it in all of their future vehicles the technology has to be appropriately updated for today’s and tomorrow’s consumption. Simply stated, we need to FIX the AM band.

The only way that can happen? Convert all AM signals into pure digital signals. This would greatly enhance both the user experience and general perception and would help elevate AM to contemporary technology. This week an Alabama station announced it would be the third AM in America to go all-digital; clearly there is a public and industry interest into the matter.

That said, I’m sure my stance leaves you asking, “How are we going to afford such an upgrade as operators?” Given the ridiculous cost to convert each station, a radio repack by the FCC could be a solution. If the FCC and its engineers evaluate this option, they may find additional uses for the analog signal while potentially providing operators with a financial incentive to convert each station.

I believe this is the only real and sustainable strategy and I think a discussion around this option needs to happen. I admit I am not an engineer, but I believe that this might well be plausible. I love the AM band. Some of our nation’s most iconic stations are on the AM band and it should not just fade away. Let’s think harder outside of the box. Let’s save AM radio!

Bruce Mittman is CEO of Community Broadcasters. Bruce, with his partner Jim Leven own and operate 34 signals in 5 markets. In addition, Bruce is also President/CEO of Mittcom, recognized by the BBJ as one of Boston’s 25 largest full service advertising agencies.