iHeartMedia, Good Karma Brands To Share Wisconsin Sports

The University of Wisconsin Athletics Department has confirmed an extended partnership with iHeartMedia Wisconsin and has brought on Good Karma Brands as a new radio broadcast partner through agreements facilitated by Badger Sports Properties.

Both deals span five years, continuing iHeartMedia’s long-standing relationship starting in 1994 and initiating GKB’s involvement with UW Athletics.

iHeartMedia Wisconsin will maintain its coverage of UW football, men’s and women’s basketball, and hockey, and will introduce new content across its digital platforms. The partnership also includes the launch of a new show focused on women’s sports, Badger Women’s Sports Hour.

Good Karma Brands will focus on broadcasting UW women’s volleyball. Coverage will be aired on Newsradio 620 WTMJ in Milwaukee and 100.5 ESPN (WTLX) in Madison.

Additionally, the partnerships will include collaboration on Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) initiatives and paid internships for UW student-athletes.

Learfield General Manager Scott Silvestri commented, “We set out to provide our fans the best possible broadcast experience, while recognizing the changing landscape of college athletics and the need to produce compelling content for our fans and student athletes alike. Throughout this process it became clear that we had two very engaged companies, genuinely committed to our mission. We are thrilled with the result and are very thankful to iHeartMedia and Good Karma Brands for their commitment to UW Athletics, our fans and our student athletes.”

iHeartMedia Wisconsin President Jeff Tyler remarked, “Our iHeart Madison and Milwaukee have many years of Badger Pride in our work and we are thrilled to continue to provide exciting live game day coverage, compelling online content, podcasts and more to fans across the markets, the state and beyond, On Wisconsin!”

Good Karma Brands CEO Craig Karmazin said, “We are proud and excited to introduce broader coverage of Badger Volleyball, and to create avenues for audience expansion and other opportunities for a team that is proven to be best in class both on and off the court.”