Murfin Media Unleashes ‘The Twister’ On Wichita Radio

Murfin Media Wichita has launched 100.5 The Twister (KVWF), promising to deliver the top hits in country music. Leading the team is longtime meteorologist and radio personality Dan Holiday, who takes on dual roles as Program Director and Morning Drive Host.

The station was formerly known as My Country 100.5.

Holiday, a native of El Dorado, KS, previously worked in Wichita radio at KZSN and in Kansas City at KFKF. He is the founder of The Storm Report radio weather network. Holiday is a dedicated fan of the Wichita State Shockers.

Radio talent and playwright Carol Hughes is returning to Wichita’s airwaves for Middays. Hughes also hosts a podcast and writes for Mosley Street Melodrama. Hughes commented, “I’m so excited to be back on the Wichita airwaves. I’ve always loved country music, and I love the new format. What excited me the most was getting to do local radio again at a station that cares about this wonderful community.”

Handling Afternoon Drive is Becca. With more than 25 years of experience in Nashville, Becca has interviewed everyone from Garth Brooks to Carrie Underwood and brings insider access to events like awards shows and exclusive artist parties.

She added, “When Dan Holiday asked me if I’d be interested in doing the afternoon show, my love of country music and passion for radio instantly said yes. Plus, Dan and I have successfully worked together on many projects throughout our 30+ year friendship, and I look forward to working alongside him to bring his vision for The New 100.5 The Twister to life.”