Utah Broadcast Hall of Famer Al Lewis To Retire From KVNU

After 52 years on-air in northern Utah, Al Lewis has announced his retirement from Cache Valley Media Group’s KVNU-AM. Over his career, he has called more than 1,000 Utah State University Aggie games and has been the voice of Logan High School sports for 25 years.

Lewis started doing weekends on KVNU in 1972, eventually becoming the morning host – a role he’s held for decades.

His broadcasting journey has seen him cover significant events from local stories to national news, and he has cherished the opportunity to introduce audiences to the lesser-known aspects of well-known figures, particularly USU athletes.

Lewis shared on air that the early morning starts were becoming increasingly challenging. His decision to retire was hinted at in 2017 when he was inducted into the Utah Broadcasters Hall of Fame, where he told Cache Valley Media Group President and CEO Kent Frandsen about his uncertainty regarding how much longer he would continue.

Frandsen commented to Cache Valley Daily, “It has been a joy and a pleasure to come to work each day and see Al consistently working hard at his craft. He has been a consummate professional and elevated our entire company with his professionalism and connection to the community.”