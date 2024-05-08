An Indiscretion Leads To Phoenix AM Station’s License Revocation

The FCC Media Bureau has ordered a Phoenix, Arizona AM station and its FM translator to cease operations after an investigation into multiple regulatory infractions. KASA Radio Hogar, Inc. has had licenses for both KASA-AM and K294CW pulled.

The signals have aired a Regional Mexican format under the name La Indiscreta 106.7 since 2018.

In December 2023, Entravision lodged an interference complaint against the FM translator, alleging disruption to its full-service station, KFUE, located in Buckeye, AZ. The Media Bureau issued an inquiry in February 2024, uncovering that KASA had been broadcasting from an unauthorized location for over a year without approval, a violation leading to the automatic termination of its license.

KASA Radio Hogar attempted to address these issues by applying for special temporary authority and waivers, which have now been dismissed as moot due to the license terminations.

This action follows a history of unauthorized operations, where KASA-AM continued broadcasts from a nearby, yet unlicensed site after its license had expired, despite previous special temporary authorizations aimed at maintaining service continuity.