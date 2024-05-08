Moms and Media: US Mothers Are Major Digital Audio Consumers

The latest report from Edison Research’s “Moms and Media,” reveals that US mothers are avid digital audio fans with diverse listening habits. The increasingly tech-savvy group was particularly found to have a growing interest in smartwatches and wireless earphones.

As digital technology evolves, it continues to shape how radio broadcast brands can interact with their audiences – especially mothers, who are found to control 85% of household spending. This equates to around $3 trillion in total spending power annually, making the demographic a golden one for brands.

2024’s Edison study, supported by Audacy, Cumulus Media, and SiriusXM Media, expands on previous years and found 98% of moms in the US own a smartphone. 47% now own a smartwatch, up from 37% in 2023. Additionally, 75% of moms reported owning wireless earphones, an increase from 71% last year.

These smart devices are enhancing moms’ interactions with said smartphones, particularly in the realm of audio. The study found that 43% of moms listen to podcasts weekly, and 82% engaged with digital audio in the past week. The portability and convenience of wireless earphones allow moms to seamlessly integrate listening into their daily routines.

The research also highlighted the central role of screen time in moms’ digital lives, with an average daily online time of four hours and four minutes. Social media usage remains high among moms, with 97% using some form of social media and 96% engaging with it over the past week.

This consistent connectivity is facilitated by the ease of access to smartphones, turning any moment of downtime into an opportunity for digital engagement.