Pittsburgh Pirates To Sail With 93.7 The Fan Through 2027

The Pittsburgh Pirates have renewed their broadcast contract with Audacy Pittsburgh, ensuring that 93.7 The Fan (KDKA-FM) remains the team’s flagship radio station through the 2027 season. The station has been the flagship since 2012.

In addition to continuing broadcasts on 93.7 The Fan, Pirates games will also feature on Audacy’s KDKA News Radio (KDKA-AM), which broadcasts on both 100.1 FM and 1020 AM. This arrangement includes the airing of all Pirates weekday afternoon games.

Audacy Pittsburgh Market Manager Michael Spacciapolli said, “In Pittsburgh, there aren’t many traditions more engrained in our community than the Pirates on The Fan and KDKA. We are honored to continue to tell the story of this team for many years to come as they chase another World Series title for our city.”

Pittsburgh Pirates President Travis Williams said, “Our relationship with KDKA is like no other in sports. Starting with the first baseball game to ever be broadcast, KDKA and the Pirates have been synonymous with each other. We are thrilled that the tradition will continue and be expanded upon across the cluster of Audacy Pittsburgh stations.”