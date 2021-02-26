Pirates Stay With KDKA

93.7 The Fan (KDKA-FM) will continue to be the Pittsburgh Pirates flagship radio station. The station has been the flagship since 2012.

The extension of the partnership will also see Entercom airing all Pirates weekday afternoon games on both sister stations KDKA News Radio 100.1 FM and 1020 KDKA-AM. Also a select number of games, including Opening Day and the Pirates home opener will be simulcast across all three frequencies – 93.7 FM, 100.1 FM and 1020 AM.

“The Pirates and KDKA are part of the fabric of our city. We are thrilled to be able to carry on that tradition while ushering in a new era of expanded reach of Pirates programming,” said Michael Spacciapolli, SVP/MM, Entercom Pittsburgh. “This expanded partnership allows us to leverage the Pirates brand and great package of game programming on KDKA News Radio 100.1 FM and 1020 AM to raise further awareness of the new KDKA simulcast.”

“This expanded coverage is a homecoming for us and our fans,” said Travis Williams, President, Pittsburgh Pirates. “This agreement honors that true Pittsburgh tradition of day games on the KDKA-AM airwaves, but also that same sense of innovation from more than a century ago as we look to bring even more Pirates programming to fans.”