The Wynn in Vegas Adding Podcast Studios

A deal was announced Thursday between Wynn Resorts and sports podcasting network Blue Wire. Wynn is investing $3.5 million in the network and that will include a podcast studio in the lobby of the hotel.

The Verge was the first to report the deal. The new studio will host Blue Wire podcast personalities and athlete guests. The studio will open during the NCAA March Madness college basketball tournament.

Blue Wire hosts podcasts about all four major sports as well as about 6 original sports related podcasts.