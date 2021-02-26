Tavlin Promoted In Tampa

Scott “Scotty the Body” Tavlin has been promoted to full-time Morning Show Producer and Midday On-Air Talent on HOT 101.5 (WPOI-FM). Scott will also join Cox Media Group Orlando sister station, K92.3 (WWKA-FM) as their night show host.

“Scott is a star and is such a natural at rocking a crowd and creating relatable connections with our staff, audience, partners and clients,” said Will Calder, Director of Branding and Programming,. “Scott’s story is the perfect example of how talent, hustle and a great attitude can turn dreams into reality!”

“It means the world to think back to being an inexperienced college kid telling everyone in my first interview my grand dreams of being in radio and now living those dreams,” said Scott.

Scott takes over the Midday spot from Chase Pulido, who was promoted to a National Digital Content role within CMG.