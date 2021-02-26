NYT Looks At Back To School

The New York Times has produced an audio documentary series about a high school reopening during the pandemic. Odessa is a four-part audio documentary series about the return to class at the West Texas high school.

Over the last six months the newspaper has documented the return of teachers, students and nurses at the school that was among the first in the nation to reopen the doors. The program was produced from afar using Google hangouts, audio diaries, phone calls and FaceTime tours.

Part one is available Now.