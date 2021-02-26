New Women’s History Series

The series, Women’s History in a Minute, launches March 1 on the ABC Power Portal. The on-demand original video service is optimized for radio station websites, apps and social media platforms.

The four-part video series will highlight pioneering women through the ages in entertainment, science, sports and politics to celebrate Women’s History Month. Each episode will focus on five women, with new episodes posting Mondays.

Videos will be available for download by Power Portal affiliates as white label content, allowing stations to add their logos and sponsor ads to the videos before publication.