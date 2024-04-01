Five Automakers Band Together For Anti-AM Radio Lobbying

Even as the AM For Every Vehicle Act gains majority support in the US House of Representatives and nears a simple majority in the Senate, automakers increased their fourth-quarter lobbying efforts to prevent a government mandate of AM radio in cars.

GM raised its lobbying spend in Q4 2023 to $2.82 million, tying it for the tenth-highest-spending corporate lobbyer with Google. The company spent $2.45 million in the third quarter. According to required lobbying disclosures, “S.1669/H.R. 3413, AM Radio” was listed among the policies a team of five, including some of GM’s senior lobbyists, pushed in the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Honda was the second highest-spending lobbyer against the AM For Every Vehicle Act, with a quarter total of $681,520, spent toward the Senate, House, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and the US Department of Transportation

Ford lobbying rose slightly from $578,486 to $617,979. It listed “issues related to AM radio” as the cause for lobbying both houses of Congress as well as the Federal Communications Commission, and the DoT.

Two manufacturers producing solely electric vehicles who were among the first to remove AM radio from their cars also contributed. Tesla used a portion of its $270,000 lobbying budget, while niche EV maker Rivian spent $40,000 in Q4.

One noteworthy disappearance: Toyota cut its AM radio lobbying altogether at the end of 2023 as support grew on Capitol Hill.

Despite the efforts of these automakers, the concentrated labor of state broadcast associations during a recent trip to Washington, DC to discuss policy matters with lawmakers proved very fruitful, showing the power that radio maintains. The push to maintain AM radio in cars has even spread to state legislatures, with Kansas State Representatives overwhelmingly passing a resolution calling on federal government to pass the AM Act.

The AM For Every Vehicle Act is awaiting action on the Senate floor, with Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer yet to set a date for a formal vote.