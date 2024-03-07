AM Act Gets 218th Voting Sponsor In US House, Ensuring Majority

The AM For Every Vehicle Act has hit the magic number of voting co-sponsors needed to pass the legislation through the US House of Representatives. The House version of the bill, led by New Jersey Representative Josh Gottheimer, announced its 218th voting supporter.

The surge of four new co-sponsors came the same day that the NAB joined state broadcast associations to lobby for AM radio and other pressing broadcast policy issues – a huge victory for those who made the trip to Capitol Hill. The total number of sponsors now sits at 224, with four non-voting members of Congress among the ranks.

With the March 6 additions of Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH), Rep. Brandon Williams (R-NY), Rep. John Rose (R-TN), and Rep. Garret Graves (R-LA), the legislation that would mandate the inclusion of AM radio in all vehicles manufactured or sold in the US has a simple majority of votes.

H.R.3413 added a blitz of new supporters in recent days, with Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX), Rep. Michael Turner (R-OH), Rep. Brian Babin (R-TX), Rep. Gabe Amo (D-RI), Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL), Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN), and Rep. Burgess Owens (R-UT), Rep. Bob Good (R-VA), and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) joining since since February 24.

Stacey Plaskett, Delegate to the US Virgin Islands District at Large, also contributed her support, but is a non-voting member of Congress.

The Congressional version of the AM For Every Vehicle Act, led by Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Ed Markey (D-MA), is only three co-sponsors away from its own simple majority of 51. The measure has been waiting to be scheduled for a vote by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) since July.

The majority of votes is needed, after Kentucky Senator Rand Paul blocked a bipartisan-driven majority consent vote in November. Sen. Paul is seeking to override the AM mandate and instead use the legislation to end electric vehicle subsidies under the American Vehicle Tax Credit.

As the bill gets nearer to its goal, the US Department of Transportation is ready to implement it. In a February interview with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Chicago’s WGN-AM, he addressed the Act, saying that he is “ready to run with [the Act] the moment Congress gets it done.”

The Act has garnered mass public support, with more than 400,000 emails, letters, and social media posts directed to Senators and Representatives.