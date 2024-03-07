Price Brothers Introduce AI Voice-Cloning For Host-Read Ads

Digital audio advertising firm Price Brothers unveiled its artificial-intelligence-driven Contextual Advertising service for host-read podcast ads. The service uses dynamic targeting with voice cloning technology to create more relevant and engaging ads.

Voice cloning enables the production of highly relevant ads by synthesizing the host’s voice to include specific details like location addresses, making the ads more pertinent to the listener’s context. The technology is only utilized with the host’s consent.

The contextual advertising capability enables advertisers to tailor messages based on listener data, such as location and activity. Additionally, this technology offers practical benefits for podcast producers in updating or correcting recorded content, addressing errors without needing the host to re-record.

Price Brothers have made a demo video available.

Sounds Profitable Partner Bryan Barletta says, “This is where I see quite a bit of value in this. Producers field frantic calls all the time about updated URLs, incorrect promo codes, or any number of mistakes a host could make through simple human error. Making these changes, preventing a make-good or driving better performance, without having to wait for the host to get back to the studio, relieves a substantial amount of stress.”

Price Brothers Partner Dan Price commented, “The secret sauce for us was in perfecting what goes into the platform and how you input the data in order to achieve authentic results. People have been skeptical of the quality of cloned audio, and for good reason. Most sound fake and inconsistent. For months we experimented with the assets being loaded into the platforms we use. The specific sample reference audio and especially the technique of entering the text being processed by the platform is absolutely critical.”

Jim Price added, “We view it as using AI for good, not evil.”