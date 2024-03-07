In Ohio, K105 Adds $147k To Country Radio’s St. Jude Fundraising

Cumulus Media’s Youngstown, OH station K105 (WQXK) is adding to Country radio’s remarkable funds already raised for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in 2024. The station collected $147,834 during its two-day radiothon.

Led by K105 on-air personalities Doug and Mary Ann, the Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon will provide direct support to St. Jude’s patients and their families so they do not bear the cost of treatment, travel, housing, or food.

Cumulus Youngstown Market Manager William E. Kelly Jr. said, “We are thankful for this yearly opportunity to be of service in this fundraising effort that helps children and families locally and throughout the country. We thank our generous listeners and sponsors for joining us for this important cause that helps so many.”