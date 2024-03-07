Big Loud Records Adds Shari Roth For Multi-Format Radio Growth

Big Loud Records is expanding its radio promotions team with the addition of Shari Roth as Vice President of Multi-Format Radio, effective immediately. Roth brings a wealth of experience in a variety of music formats, including Americana, AC, and AAA.

The move comes as Big Loud seeks to grow beyond its country music roots.

Roth’s background in the music industry includes an eight-year tenure as National Director of Radio Accounts at Warner Music Nashville, as well as roles at Big Machine Label Group and Associate Program Director/Music Director at WYNY. Roth will be operating from Chicago.

Big Loud SVP of Radio Promotion Stacy Blythe said, “After beginning our radio promotion careers almost 20 years ago together, I can’t express how full circle this reunion feels. We’ve grown up in this business together, and Shari has always been a trusted and respected friend and colleague. She is a relationship expert, ready to super serve our partners across radio formats nationwide and relentlessly champion our artists, which makes her the perfect person for this critical position. I’m honored to have her on our team.”