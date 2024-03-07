State Broadcasters Go To Work On Capitol Hill For AM, LRFA

Hundreds of radio leaders and state broadcast associations from across the nation convened in Washington DC on Wednesday to discuss the industry’s most pressing issues with their Congressional representatives.

Broadcasters joined together to advocate policy agenda on Capitol Hill, focusing on the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act, the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, and the Local Radio Freedom Act, underscoring radio’s ongoing commitment to serving their communities with trusted, lifesaving information.

The day was preceded by the National Association of Broadcasters’ annual State Leadership Conference, which saw a fireside chat with Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, a discussion about the power of AM radio with New Mexico Senator Ben Ray Luján, and FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez in conversation with NAB Chief Legal Officer Rick Kaplan.

Commissioner Gomez largely addressed concerns about artificial intelligence, especially in news, while pointing out the positive uses for such a tool. The FCC recently revived its dormant Special Council to begin to lay a groundwork for how AI can and will be used in mass media.

NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt, in his address, acknowledged the vital contributions of local broadcasters, especially in election years, stressing the importance of fair content compensation and support for the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act to counter the dominance of Big Tech. Additionally, the bipartisan backing for the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act was highlighted as a critical concern for the industry.