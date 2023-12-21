FCC To Revive Special Council Amid AI Threats, Opportunities

As artificial intelligence poses a systematic reconstruction to radio and its operation, the Federal Communications Commission has announced its intention to re-establish the Communications Security, Reliability, and Interoperability Council by March 30, 2024.

This ninth charter of CSRIC will operate for two years, with its first meeting expected in June. The FCC is currently seeking nominations for members and a chairperson for the Council.

Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel states CSRIC IX’s focus will be to provide recommendations to the nation’s communication systems, specifically in the realms of artificial intelligence and machine learning. The FCC is looking to include a diverse group of stakeholders in CSRIC IX, encompassing various sectors of the communications industry, government agencies, and consumer organizations.

As CSRIC IX will address key issues in public safety and homeland security-related communications, it will operate under the Federal Advisory Committee Act and may form subcommittees or subgroups to facilitate its work.

Members appointed to the Council or its working groups will undergo an ethics review and may need to file confidential financial disclosure reports. The deadline for nominations is February 3, 2024. Applications, which should include qualifications and reasons for the nomination, are to be submitted via email to [email protected].

The Council’s members will not receive compensation for their service, and they will have ongoing obligations to disclose interests related to entities regulated by or having interests before the Commission.