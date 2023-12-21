Smooth Jazz Network Names Atlanta’s WJZA Station of the Year

Davis Broadcasting of Atlanta’s Smooth Jazz 101.1/100.1 (WJZA) is celebrating being named Station of the Year by the National Smooth Jazz Network. This honor comes after a selection process including smooth jazz stations from the US and thousands of votes.

Davis Broadcasting Vice President, Greg Davis Jr. said, “Receiving this recognition from both our industry peers and our devoted listeners is an incredible honor. Despite being a small team, our strong work ethic and unwavering commitment to delivering results have not gone unnoticed. This achievement marks just the beginning of our journey, and we remain dedicated to maintaining and elevating our efforts. Our heartfelt thanks go out to everyone who has supported us – the industry professionals, artists, record labels, Allen and the Smooth Jazz Network, and especially our loyal listeners.”

WJZA Program Director Art Terrell added, “Being acknowledged in this manner is truly an honor. Our listeners’ enthusiasm for our station and the smooth jazz format is overwhelming, and their active participation in voting for us is a testament to how much they value our station. This recognition means a lot to us.”