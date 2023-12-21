Art Vuolo Gives In-Studio View Of Jim Johnson’s Final Show

Following Jim Johnson’s retirement from Audacy Detroit’s 104.3 WOMC, Art Voulo has released a video of Johnson’s final air shift, shot in-studio on December 1. Johnson, who started his career at the station when it was known as WEXL, spent 52 years on air.

Reflecting on his career, Johnson shared, “Growing up, I was the kid hiding under the covers with a pocket transistor radio, so my parents couldn’t hear, listening to the greats on CKLW and Keener 13, dreaming that one day I might be able to do that. I have been so fortunate to have realized that dream and have been able to live it in my hometown my entire career.”

WOMC Vice President of Programming Tim Roberts said, “Not only has Jim been a fixture in Detroit morning radio who woke us up to laughter every morning, but JJ was instrumental in the careers and launch of many of Detroit’s superstars. His impact on Detroit radio will never be forgotten.”

Jim Johnson WOMC retires from Art Vuolo on Vimeo.