Jim “JJ” Johnson To Wrap Up Half-Decade Detroit Radio Career

After a 52-year career, Jim “JJ” Johnson will sign off of Audacy Detroit’s 104.3 WOMC. Johnson announced his impending retirement on Monday’s JJ and JoAnne Morning Show. His last day on air will be December 1. He began his career at 104.3, known then as WEXL, and has been a major influence in the Detroit music scene with artists like Bob Seger and The Romantics.

WOMC Vice President of Programming Tim Roberts said, “Not only has Jim been a fixture in Detroit morning radio who woke us up to laughter every morning, but JJ was instrumental in the careers and launch of many of Detroit’s superstars. His impact on Detroit radio will never be forgotten.”

Johnson, a native of Redford Township, attended Central Michigan University and Michigan State University. Over the decades, he has been involved in various broadcasting roles in loval television. His charitable efforts have raised millions for organizations such as the American Lung Association and Children’s Leukemia Foundation.

Audacy Detroit Senior Vice President and Market Manager Debbie Kenyon said, “I can’t express what a privilege it has been to have worked with Jim Johnson for 13 years. His impact on the listeners, the community, and those he has worked with will never be duplicated. We thank him for 52 years of entertainment and wish him well as he travels and finds new adventures in his retirement.”

Johnson commented, “Growing up, I was the kid hiding under the covers with a pocket transistor radio, so my parents couldn’t hear, listening to the greats on CKLW and Keener 13, dreaming that one day I might be able to do that. I have been so fortunate to have realized that dream and have been able to live it in my hometown my entire career.”