DMR/Interactive Elevates Bannon to EVP, Strategy and Growth

DMR/Interactive has named Tony Bannon EVP of Strategy and Growth. Bannon joined DMR/Interactive in December 2019 as VP of Marketing Strategy, helping shape the company’s strategy during media consumption habits caused by the COVID pandemic.

Before DMR/Interactive, he worked in sales as a Cumulus Media Account Executive from 2011 to 2016. He also spent more than a decade as a Program Director and talent for Mid-West Family Broadcasting in Rockford, IL, and Saga Communications in Lafayette, IN.

Bannon said, “Data tells you who’s listening. Audience intelligence tells you who matters and where to find more heavy users. DMR/Interactive has spent decades helping clients do exactly that. As our investments in AI-driven tools continue to expand, we’re able to deliver even greater impact. I’m honored to step into this role and looking forward to the road ahead.”

DMR/Interactive President and CEO Andrew Curran said, “Tony has been instrumental in helping us stay ahead of where the industry is going, while never losing sight of what matters most: delivering meaningful results for our clients. We love to promote from within. Tony brings strategic vision, deep industry knowledge, and a genuine passion for innovation that make him the right leader for this next stage of growth.”