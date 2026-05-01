Blast from the Past: Wixie’s Whirlybird Watch, 1966

Happy Friday! This week’s Blast From The Past comes from the Radio Ink archives courtesy of Jim Hampton, who shared a snapshot of the full WXYZ airstaff gathered around something most stations could only dream about in 1966: their very own helicopter.

The Detroit Top 40 powerhouse, known to listeners as “Channel 1270” or “Wixie,” put its whole team on display for this group shot in front of the station’s “Whirlybird Watch” chopper. From left to right, it’s Dave Prince, Danny Taylor, Pat Murphy, Hampton, Lee Alan, and Marc Avery.

We love sharing your broadcast memories at the end of every week – we even share the best in our print edition every month – and we want to see more! Carts, Reel-to-Reel Machines, and Turntables in your pictures are highly encouraged.

Send your Blast From The Past story and photo to Editor-in-Chief Cameron Coats for your chance to be featured in Radio Ink.