Salem and Cumulus Shake on Larry O’Connor Syndication

Salem Media Group and Cumulus Media are collaborating to take Larry O’Connor’s morning show national. O’Connor & Company, which airs on Cumulus’s WMAL in Washington, DC, will expand to serve as Salem Media’s flagship national morning program beginning May 4.

O’Connor, who also serves as editor of Townhall.com, will continue in his existing time slot, now airing across more than 140 affiliates on the Salem Radio Network and simulcasting on the Salem News Channel. Following the morning broadcast, O’Connor will host LARRY on YouTube, Rumble, Facebook, and Townhall.com.

Salem Media Senior Vice President of Content Phil Boyce said, “Larry is the go-to media voice for the people shaping policy in our nation’s capital. He’s built a show insiders rely on and an audience that cares deeply about the direction of the country. We’re proud to expand that success across our national lineup, leading the conversation every morning across America.”

O’Connor said, “We’re excited to bring O’Connor & Company to a broader national audience while maintaining the strong foundation and audience connection the show has built in Washington. At the same time, we’re building the future of media across radio, streaming, and digital platforms with Townhall and the Salem News Channel. Salem’s integrated vision aligns perfectly with my work across platforms, including my daily streaming show LARRY, and makes this an incredibly exciting next chapter. I’m also thrilled that my longtime collaborator and executive producer, Heather Hunter, will continue with the program as we expand nationwide.”

Cumulus Media Washington, DC Vice President and Market Manager Jeff Boden said, “The growth of O’Connor & Company reflects the strength of the show and its connection with listeners. We’re pleased to see the program reach new audiences while continuing to serve our listeners in Washington each morning.”