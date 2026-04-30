Chachi Loves Adam Taylor & ‘American Afterlife’ In New Podcasts

Benztown has released two new episodes of Chachi Loves Everybody, hosted by Benztown President Dave “Chachi” Denes. The latest installments feature APM Music President Adam Taylor and the creative team behind the fiction podcast American Afterlife.

In the first episode, Denes sits down with Taylor, who has led APM Music for more than two decades.

Their conversation spans Taylor’s unconventional career path: from running Caswell-Massey, the oldest chemist and perfumer in the US, to producing television for Lifetime and PBS, to co-founding a direct marketing venture, before landing at APM. The episode also covers the impact of AI on production music and Taylor’s work chairing the Production Music Association.

The second episode features the team behind American Afterlife, a six-part narrative podcast series. Denes speaks with actress Scarlett Estevez, author Pedro Hoffmeister, and producer and director Bill Stuart, executive producer of The Rock, about the making of the series, the art of audio storytelling, and AI’s broader impact on creative industries. Hoffmeister also discusses his journey from homelessness and incarceration to becoming an award-winning novelist.

Both episodes are available now.