Ben Arden Brings Years of FCC Media Bureau Experience to NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters has appointed 15-year FCC veteran Ben Arden as SVP and Deputy General Counsel, bringing his regulatory background to lead the organization’s policy and legal advocacy before the commission at a crucial time.

Arden joins NAB from the FCC’s Media Bureau, where he most recently served as special counsel, advising the Office of the Chairman and senior leadership on issues impacting broadcasters, including foreign ownership, retransmission consent, and emerging technologies.

He previously served as Chief of Staff and legal advisor to then-Commissioner Brendan Carr, shaping communications policy and coordinating with congressional offices and industry stakeholders.

In his new role, Arden will advance broadcaster priorities on issues like media ownership and competition policy.

NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt said, “Ben brings an exceptional depth of experience in communications law and policy, along with a proven ability to navigate complex regulatory challenges. His leadership and expertise will be invaluable as we continue advocating for policies that ensure local television and radio stations can compete and thrive.”