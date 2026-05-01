Do Opposites Really Attract?

Back in the day, there was a morning show character formula called “Dick, Dork, Dear.” It was simple and easy to remember. Many shows tried to force themselves into that three-person box. But today’s successful shows don’t follow a fixed formula.
We see four-person casts (a few), three-person teams (several), two-person shows (the most common), and more solo hosts than ever. There are endless character combinations that can work.
The old “Dick, Dork, Dear” model is still useful as a reference point:
- Dick: The contrarian. A lightning rod that sparks a reaction.
- Dork: Historically, the goofy, unpolished, un-hip character.
- Dear: The heart. Grounded, empathetic, and keeps everyone in check.
It worked for some shows because it created contrast. And that’s the real takeaway, not the labels.
Today’s Character Archetypes
When we run the RLC character exercise, we consistently see a handful of core archetypes show up across successful shows, regardless of cast size:
1. The Everyman/Everywoman
Relatable, likable, grounded. The voice of reason. They say what the audience is thinking and call out nonsense.
This is often the host or driver.
2. The Instigator
The disruptor or lightning rod. Opinionated, playfully confrontational, and willing to push buttons.
Usually, a second or third mic, but it can be anyone.
3. The Comic
Delivers the funny. Punchlines, riffs, improvisation. They heighten moments and maintain fun.
Any position on the show.
4. The Heart
Open, vulnerable, and real. Shares personal regrets, struggles, and emotional perspectives.
Connects more deeply with the audience.
5. The Head
Analytical and curious. Brings logic, detail, and an intellectual lens to the conversation.
Balances emotion with a practical perspective.
Additional Character Types
Beyond the core archetypes, there are endless character perspectives:
- Life of the party
- People pleaser
- Family man/woman
- Diva (yes, men too)
- Hot mess
- Rule follower
- Guy’s guy
- Independant woman
- Control freak
- Old soul
…and plenty more.
So, Do Opposites Attract?
Yes, but not in the way most people think. It’s not about pairing extremes just for the sake of conflict. It’s about creating contrast. Contrast is what fuels great content. When your cast sees the world differently, conversations naturally produce:
- Humor and fun
- Relatability
- Playful conflict
- Engaging storytelling
The goal isn’t to force roles. It’s about understanding who you are, leaning into it, and building a cast that highlights those differences.